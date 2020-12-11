7 people struck, injured by vehicle in New York

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A car drove into multiple people at a Manhattan intersection Friday, according to the New York Police Department, injuring at least seven. The driver remained on the scene and is now in custody.

Seven people were injured and transported. FDNY says four victims have minor injuries and three are more serious, but none are life threatening.

The incident happened at the intersection of East 39th Street and 3rd Avenue around 4:08 p.m. EST.

The NYPD is investigating. The department warned New Yorkers via Twitter to avoid the area, as the investigation is ongoing.