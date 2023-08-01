74-year-old blind woman runs 5K

(NewsNation) — Keryl Rustin is a 74-year-old blind woman who found freedom in running.

“What I love about running is the freedom, the exhilaration and knowing that I am actually motivating and inspiring others,” Rusin told NewsNation.

Rustin started running in 2020 and just competed in her second National Senior Games 5K run.

She joined “NewsNation Now” to talk about her running journey, saying she began with the help of her 7-year-old granddaughter Gabbi.

“She would actually give me cues. For example, she would tell me if I was approaching a hill, she would also let me know if there was gravel on the ground, she would also let me know if there was a curve in the road,” Rustin said.

Since starting, Rustin has run in roughly 15 races, including her first National Senior Games 5K in Fort Lauderdale, in 2022.

The West Virginia resident finished the 2023 National Senior Games 5K run in just 45 minutes, placing 15th in her age group.

“Since I’ve lost my sight, I have become more aware, as far as listening, as far as feeling the texture of the road, as far as if there are any obstacles in the road,” Rustin said.