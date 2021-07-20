92-year-old woman dies, 7 homes damaged in NY explosion

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead as police continue to investigate a house explosion that occurred Tuesday morning in Lackawanna, New York.

The deceased was identified as 92-year-old Irene Sanok. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else in the neighborhood was injured, and no other people were believed to have been inside the home.

When police and fire crews got to the scene, the home was completely destroyed and a fire was burning from the foundation.

People living nearby say they felt the explosion when it happened around 7:20 a.m. “My house in Lackawanna felt like someone slammed into it,” one viewer, Gabrielle, said.

“My entire house shook and the power is out, in mine and the apartment downstairs,” said Christie, another person in the area.

Even in other nearby communities, the effects of the explosion were felt.

According to fire officials, a total of seven homes were damaged. Lackawanna Code Enforcement Officers are evaluating the extent of the damage.

It’s not yet clear what caused the explosion, but the investigation into it is expected to take several days.

Tuesday morning, more than 580 National Grid customers in Lackawanna were without power. That included the entirety of Bedford Ave.

By 9 a.m., power was restored at the addresses outside Bedford Ave. Power is estimated to be restored for everyone else by 6:45 p.m.

