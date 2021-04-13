Connecticut active shooter situation: SWAT, state police respond as barricaded shooter fires on officers

BRANFORD, Conn. (NewsNation Now) — SWAT and Connecticut State Police are responding to an active shooter situation Tuesday afternoon in Branford where a barricaded person is reportedly firing shots at officers and the public.

NewsNation affiliate WTNH is on the scene in the area of Main Street near Cherry Hill Road in Branford. There are heavily armed police officers blocking off the area. The public is also urged to avoid the area as the scene is not safe at this time.

Branford police say that several police agencies, including the Connecticut State Police, are assisting and the South Central Regional SWAT Team has arrived.

Witnesses tell WTNH that a man is barricaded inside of a hair salon and is opening fire on to police officers.

NOW: Witnesses tell News 8 the gunman is barricaded inside hair salon, with view of shopping plaza where customers are taking cover. Witness tells News 8 gunman fired towards plaza & towards police. Neighbor describes hearing rapid gunfire @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) April 13, 2021

Those witnesses are inside of a laundromat that is located in a nearby shopping plaza, and they said that police have told them to take cover.

Witnesses also tell WTNH that they can see through the windows that police are trying to surround the building with the gunman inside but since he is opening fire, they have not been able to completely surround it.

Witnesses say that the man is also opening fire towards members of the public who are at the shopping plaza. Police are surrounding that plaza as well.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

NewsNation affiliate WTNH contributed to this report