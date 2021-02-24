Activists march from site of Daniel Prude encounter in Rochester after grand jury declines to charge officers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Activists began marching down Jefferson Avenue Tuesday night, where Daniel Prude encountered Rochester police in March, 2020.

Dozens of activists marched while pausing to talk about their request for New York State to pass Daniel’s Law, which would reform how mental health calls are handled by police.

This comes after New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced a grand jury’s decision not to charge any police officers in connection with Prude’s death.

The grand jury minutes will be made public after a New York court approved James’ request to unseal them for the public record. The DOJ also announced they would be looking into the Prude case and a possible federal response.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light in September.

Officers found Prude running naked down the street in March, handcuffed him and put a mesh hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing.