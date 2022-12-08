(NewsNation) — The Newtown Action Alliance, advocates and families of gun violence victims again Thursday called for a ban on so-called assault weapons as they spoke at a vigil honoring victims of gun violence, an event taking place nearly 10 years after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that spurred a new generation of advocacy for tougher firearms restrictions.

They were joined by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) and U.S. Reps Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), John B. Larson (D-CT) and Jim Himes (D-CT).

This event comes one day after President Joe Biden spoke at the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

“It’s just common sense. It’s simple common sense,” Biden said.

It was the first time a U.S. president has spoken at the yearly vigil, which is now in its 10th year, according to event organizers. Though the observance is led by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation, it is meant to honor all victims of gun violence nationwide and the group is expected to be joined by more than 100 other similar organizations.

Killed at Sandy Hook in the school shooting on Dec. 14, 2012 were 20 first-graders and six educators.

Biden, long an advocate for stricter curbs on gun use, signed the most significant restrictions in three decades in June, in the aftermath of the shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The legislation imposed stricter background checks for the youngest purchasers, restricted guns from more domestic violence offenders and made it easier for states to enact “red flag” laws that help authorities seize firearms from those deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Biden on Wednesday noted the bill’s passage, drawing applause from the audience at St. Mark’s. But he said it’s “still not enough.”

The likelihood of lawmakers approving such restrictions will diminish even more next year, when Republicans will hold a narrow majority in the House.