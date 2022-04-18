Air National Guard helps build tiny homes for Pennsylvania vets

(NewsNation) — The Pennsylvania Air National Guard is helping to build a village of tiny homes in an effort to assist homeless veterans’ transition to a more independent life.

Located on the Susquehanna River in South Harrisburg, a village of 15 tiny homes is planned on a 5-acre parcel surrounding a community center for homeless veterans.

“What that means is we’re going to, you know, actually work on them physically, mentally and spiritually,” Tom Zimmerman, president and co-founder of Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania said. “To be able so they can get back into society and live a life of dignity.”

The Pennsylvania Air National Guard helped ready the site, removing debris, clearing brush and crushing large boulders with the help of companies that donated equipment and tools.

“It’s humbling and it actually gives me goosebumps because you can now envision where the tiny homes will be,” Zimmerman told NewsNation affiliate WHTM.

Volunteers and support for the project are still being sought as organizers hope to break ground on Veterans Day.

You can lean more information on their website.