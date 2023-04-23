American Airlines plane catches fire after bird strike over Ohio

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines airplane was forced to return to the airport Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, after a possible bird strike may have sparked an engine fire.

American Airlines flight 1958 departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport around 7:45 a.m. and was headed to Phoenix. The aircraft returned to the airport safely with no injuries reported.

The John Glenn Columbus International Airport posted a statement on social media, saying, “Emergency crews responded to an aircraft incident at CMH this morning involving a reported engine fire. The aircraft landed safely and the airport is open and operational.”

The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.

Airport officials said the facility remained operating as usual and the fire only caused some minor flight delays.

The FAA is investigating.

Check back for updates as this story is developing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.