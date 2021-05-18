Andrew Giuliani announces 2022 bid for NY governor

Andrew Giuliani, son of Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, speaks to the press outside his father’s apartment building in New York on April 28, 2021. – Federal investigators raided Rudy Giuliani’s apartment early on April 28, as part of a probe into his dealings in Ukraine, US media reported. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced Tuesday he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of New York, potentially setting up a battle with third-term incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

The former White House aide under former President Donald Trump launched an official campaign website Tuesday morning. It included a brief bio and limited information about his political stances. He has never run for public office.

“For New Yorkers, Andrew helped to preserve thousands of MTA jobs by facilitating CARES Act funding,” his website said. “He also worked with the Treasury Department and Health and Human Services to ensure that the $3.9 million that had been inadvertently taken out of the 9/11 First Responders Fund over thirteen years and three administrations was completely refunded.”

Giuliani planned a formal campaign announcement later Tuesday.

“Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes. It’s Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier,” the 35-year-old Giuliani said in an interview with the New York Post.

Giuliani was present last month when federal agents raided his father’s Manhattan home as part of an investigation into the business dealings of the elder Giuliani during his time as Trump’s personal lawyer. The younger Giuliani told reporters the raids on his father’s home and office were “disgusting” and “absolutely absurd.”

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino have previously announced they are running for the 2022 Republican nomination for New York governor.

Cuomo, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment and is being investigated for his administration’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents from COVID-19, has not announced whether he is running for a fourth term.