Army said Robert Card shouldn’t have weapon before Maine shootings

(NewsNation) — Three months before the deadly shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Army Reserve leaders said suspect Robert Card was “behaving erratically” and deemed he shouldn’t have access to a weapon.

Card is accused of killing 18 people and injuring another 13 during shootings at a bar and bowling alley on October 25.

The Army released the following information about Card’s timeline leading to its investigation.

On July 15, 2023, Sgt. 1st Class Robert Card traveled with his Army Reserve unit, the 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment, to Camp Smith, New York, for annual training. Shortly after its arrival and out of caution, unit leadership directed and transported Card to a military medical treatment facility at West Point in New York.

New York State Police declined to comment on the incident, citing an active investigation.

On July 17, unit leadership understood that Card was at Four Winds Hospital in New York, which is part of the civilian sector of the hospital, not under the Army or Defense Health Agency (DHA). While his unit supported West Point summer training, there are no records to indicate that Card instructed or participated in any training.

Card returned to his Maine home August 3. The Army declared that while on military duty, Card should not have a weapon, handle ammunition or participate in live-fire activities. The Army also declared him nondeployable.

As Army reserve soldiers don’t have access to military weapons without unit-level weapons training or authorized duty, Card did not have access to Army-issued weapons.

Card did not report to battle assembly in September or October of 2023, telling his unit he had work conflicts and was unable to attend. While Card was eligible to retire as of March 2023 and received his 20-year letter, the Army has no records from Card requesting his retirement.

Army Regulation 635-200 outlines Army medical fitness standards for accession and retention and includes behavioral health standards. If a condition is serious enough, a soldier can be entered into the Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES) to determine fitness for duty.

Mental hospitalizations or in-patient hospitalizations are not immediate disqualifiers for service.

The Army Reserve says it remained committed to providing care and support to Card following his actions at West Point.

On September 15, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office conducted a health and welfare check at the request of Card’s unit, who were concerned about his well-being.

The Army says it is conducting an internal investigation but has not released additional details.