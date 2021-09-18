Arrest made after man kicks woman down New York subway station escalator

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WPIX) — Police arrested a suspect accused of kicking a woman inside a Brooklyn subway station, sending her falling down an escalator, authorities said Friday.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Twitter the suspect, identified by police as Bradley K. Hill, was taken into custody and thanked detectives for apprehending the man.

Video from the Sept. 9 attack showed the man passed the woman on the escalator. After a brief verbal exchange, he kicked the 32-year-old woman in the chest, then fled from the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station.

The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee and right thigh and trauma to her left ankle, but she refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Hill, 32, of Brooklyn, was charged with assault and attempted assault, according to the NYPD.