NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Police arrested a suspect in the death of a wife and mother whose body was found in a duffel bag near a park in Queens last weekend, law enforcement confirmed to NewsNation Thursday.

David Bonola, 44, was charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the New York Police Department. Investigators believe Bonola, who also lives in Queens, had done work at Gaal’s home and may have had access to a spare key, NewsNation affiliate WPIX reported.

NYPD is expected to hold a briefing with more information Thursday morning.

Investigators said Wednesday they have a clearer picture of what happened in the hours before Orsolya Gaal’s death. The 51-year-old attended a show Friday night at Lincoln Center. After, she spent about 45 minutes waiting at a bar for someone who did not show up.

Gaal ordered her usual at the Forest Hills Station House, said Gabriel Veras, the pub’s manager.

“She didn’t seem frightened, or scared, or panicked. she just sat there and had her one drink before going home,” Veras recalled. “She just came back from the orchestra, elated about seeing her favorite composer live.”

Veras said Gaal was a “composed, classy, sweet lady.” She was a regular at the bar. Gaal always came in alone and had one or two Moscow Mules.

Investigators said Gaal eventually returned to her Forest Hills home, where she was stabbed nearly 60 times. There were signs of defensive wounds on her hands.

Surveillance video captured the suspect dragging a large hockey bag down the street. Hours later, a jogger stumbled across that bag, more than a mile from Gaal’s home near the Jackie Robinson Parkway, with her body stuffed inside. Police said a trail of blood from the bag led officers to Gaal’s home.

The suspect also sent a chilling text to Gaal’s husband, who was out of town at the time, writing, “Your whole family is next,” from her phone after dumping her body. Her 13-year-old son was home at the time of her killing. He was questioned but it appears he slept through the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

NewsNation affiliate WPIX contributed to this report.