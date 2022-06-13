(NewsNation) — With crime spiking in the City of Brotherly Love, President Joe Biden is stopping in to Philadelphia to speak about jobs.

Less than two weeks ago, authorities say two gunmen opened fire on a crowd, killing three people and hurting several others. This year, there have already been 227 murders in Philadelphia, which is nearly on pace for another record.

That’s the backdrop as Biden is scheduled to travel to Philadelphia on Tuesday. But he’s not directly addressing crime. Instead, he’s speaking about union jobs. Is this the topic he should be discussing while in the area?

Philadelphia’s former deputy police commissioner and an activist who has lost two loved ones to gun violence speak to NewsNation about the president’s upcoming visit.