At least 3 arrested in New York City during Pride celebrations

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — At least three people were arrested near and around Washington Square Park during Pride celebrations on Sunday evening, police said.

A 23-year-old woman allegedly threw a water bottle at police and bit a lieutenant; a 20-year-old woman allegedly threw at at police and a 29-year-old man allegedly slapped a lieutenant, officials said.

The officers involved were all OK, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence. Around 7:15 p.m., a crowd clashed with officers, police said.

Many on Twitter reported pepper spray was used, but the NYPD would not confirm that on Sunday night.

Police have not yet said what charges were filed against the people taken into custody.

The main New York City Pride parade, which usually draws throngs of participants and spectators, was presented as a television broadcast special, since now-lifted pandemic restrictions were still in effect at the time it was being planned.

That didn’t deter throngs from gathering in person on Sunday afternoon for PrideFest, a street fair with vendors, food and entertainment in Manhattan.

New York City’s gay pride parades began in 1970 to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising, which started after a police raid on a Manhattan gay bar.