At least 4 victims involved in Pennsylvania shooting, officials say

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — At least four people were injured Monday following a shooting in Monroe County, Pennsylvania that spanned multiple crime scenes, according to Mount Pocono Borough Mayor Michael Penn.

According to a statement from Penn, as of 7:30 p.m. EST Monday, rapid gunfire was reported at a Dollar General store in Tobyhanna, at Stoogies on Route 196, and at multiple locations.

There are at least four known victims at four or five crime scenes. There is ongoing police activity in the Coolbaugh and Tobyhanna areas.

According to the mayor, the suspects are still at large. NewsNation affiliate WBRE was on the scene as two people were arrested, but have not yet confirmed if those arrests are related to any of the shootings.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.