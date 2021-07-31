At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in New Jersey, NWS says

NEW JERSEY (WPIX) — Officials reported at least four confirmed tornadoes in New Jersey, as well as a fifth that crossed over the river into the state from Pennsylvania, as severe weather moved through the Garden State Thursday evening.

The largest tornado, an EF-2, touched down in Bucks County, Pennsylvania before crossing the Delaware River into Mercer County, the National Weather Service said Friday. It had peak winds up to 115 mph.

EF stands for Enhanced Fujita Scale, which is used to rank a tornado’s wind speed and damage on a scale of zero to five.

Two tornadoes were recorded in Ocean County. An EF-2 was recorded in the Waretown area in Long Beach Township, and an EF-1 in the Cedar Bridge area in Barnegat Township.

Both Ocean County tornadoes had wind gusts of 100 to 105 mph.

Another EF-1 was confirmed in Mercer County in the Windsor area.

An EF-0 tornado was also confirmed to have touched down in Verona in Essex County. It had winds of 65 mph.

The NWS also said a “large and extremely dangerous” tornado was spotted over the Trenton area Thursday evening. Forecasters were expected to survey damage in the area Friday to determine if this tornado actually touched down in the Garden State.

