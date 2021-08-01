At least 6 injured in trampling incident at middle school basketball tournament

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — At least 6 people were injured after a fight allegedly broke out at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

Police were initially called to the scene for a report of gunfire.

Spooky Nook Sports wrote to Facebook that there were no shots fired as was previously rumored. But police said all is still being investigated.

Diane Garber, Emergency Services Coordinator, said people left the building “in a chaotic manner” after the supposed incident leading to about six to eight people being trampled and transferred to the hospital. No one was shot as previously rumored. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

They were told a fight broke out during an AAU basketball game as part of “Marquee Nationals” by Marquee Hoops. This tournament was for middle school players. Police called the rest of the incident facts “sketchy.”

Garber said Spooky Nook has armed security and that guns are not allowed in the facility. The building has been completely evacuated and they say many of the people at the basketball tournament were from out-of-town.

