Authorities ‘confident’ capture near for Pennsylvania escapee

(NewsNation) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers, along with police dogs and advanced technology are tirelessly working to locate the escape from a suburban Philadelphia prison as the manhunt stretches into its seventh day.

Surveillance footage from earlier this week captured Danelo Cavalcante walking north and then south an hour later, indicating his unfamiliarity with the area and the possibility of him being disoriented.

Pennsylvania State Police are indicating that their ongoing manhunt is taking a toll on Cavalcante. Despite the challenges, the police maintain their confidence that he will eventually make a mistake.

“I’m quite confident that we’re wearing him down,” said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens. “Regardless of the location, the background that a person comes from, these are hot, humid temperatures; he’s not living in shelter. Has no regular means of obtaining food other than if he’s able to break in someplace or scavenge something. So it’s a difficult existence out there for someone that’s trying to do this. That will definitely take its toll.”

While some schools reopened Thursday, residents in the suburban Pocopson Township region still live in fear as the manhunt for Cavalacante continues.

Schools were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to additional sightings of Cavalcante.

Cavalcante was spotted hiding from law enforcement in a wooded area west of Philadelphia. The weeklong manhunt has significantly eroded the sense of safety in the area, and residents are being advised to lock their cars and homes to avoid encountering this dangerous fugitive.

His last known sighting was near a creek in the area on Tuesday night, and the search area continues to expand.

Meanwhile, there are emerging details about the extraordinary method he used to escape from prison.

Chester County Prison officials announced Wednesday that Calvacante made a brazen escape from the prison’s jail yard by scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof.

The acting warden of the Chester County Prison said a guard in an observation tower has been put on administrative leave.

Cavalcante has been spotted five times since he escaped from jail on Aug. 31. He was awaiting transfer to serve a life sentence in state prison. A jury convicted Cavalcante of murdering his girlfriend in 2021. He’s also wanted in his native Brazil over a killing.

Prison officials have acknowledged the need for enhanced security measures following the initial escape attempt, stating their intention to fully enclose the outdoor recreation areas.

A 420,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Cavalcante.