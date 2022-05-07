MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a West Virginia man who was swept away in floodwaters while operating a farm tractor has been recovered, authorities said.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the man was identified as Denver Edmunds, 63, of Milton, media outlets reported. His body was recovered Friday evening.

Crews were on the scene much of the day searching for Edmunds, including members of the sheriff’s department, the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Milton Volunteer Fire Department.

Heavy rains Friday resulted in rapidly moving floodwaters several feet deep. Schools were dismissed early Friday afternoon in Cabell and Wayne counties. First responders helped guide families out of their homes in some areas.