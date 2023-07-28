Beyoncé foundation donates $100K to Detroit school

FILE – Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

(NewsNation) — Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation donated $100,000 in scholarships to the Detroit School for Digital Technology (DSDT) this week.

During a free event at the school, BeyGOOD announced that the fund will choose 10 lucky students to each receive a $10,000 scholarship. The event was free to students and involved a dance off and pep rally.

Some students also received free tickets to Beyoncé’s Detroit show.

Jamie Harris, the founder and CEO of DSDT, told NewsNation’s Michigan affiliate WLNS that it was a complete surprise.

“The only reason we knew was because we got the email,” she said.

Students can apply for the scholarships online.