Biden to tout infrastructure deal in New Hampshire

(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is traveling Tuesday to New Hampshire, where he will speak a day after signing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law.

“As he goes around the country, he’s really going to dig into how these issues will impact people’s everyday lives, what they talk about at their kitchen tables,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The president signed the infrastructure bill into law on Monday at a boisterous bipartisan ceremony for hundreds on the White House South Lawn, where lawmakers and union workers cheered and clapped, sealing a major accomplishment of his first term.

“My message to the American people is this: America is moving again, and your life is going to change for the better,” Biden said at the signing.

Biden is down in the polls and hopes to use the successful deal to shift the political winds in his direction with new momentum for his broader $1.85 trillion social spending package before Congress.

While in Woodstock, New Hampshire, the president will visit a bridge built in 1939 that has been on the state’s “red list” since 2014 because of its poor condition.

“The president is going there because there is a broken-down bridge that needs to be repaired,” Psaki said.

Up next, Biden has stops scheduled in Detroit to promote the new law as a source of jobs and repairs for aging roads, bridges, pipes and ports while also helping to ease inflation and supply chain woes.

The Hill and the Associated Press contributed to this report.,