(NewsNation Now) — Following several shocking gun violence incidents that happened earlier this year, President Joe Biden will announce his efforts to crack down on untraceable guns with the help of state and local law enforcement during a visit to New York City.

Both Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will meet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams at the New York Police Department’s headquarters on Thursday.

Once there, plans are to discuss a gun violence strategies partnership and talk about what each party is doing to combat a problem that’s growing across the country.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it’s an international embarrassment,” Biden said last April, when he issued several executive actions meant to curb the issue. These included efforts to crack down on “ghost guns,” which are homemade firearms without serial numbers to track them with; tightening regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces; having the Justice Department issue an annual report on firearms tracking and engaging in community violence interventions, per a press release.

10 months later, Biden is in New York on the heels of two police funerals in less than a week, and six cops having been shot in New York City this year alone. A baby girl struck in the face by a stray bullet while in her car seat, as well as the shooting deaths of two campus officers at Bridgewater College in Virginia, are just a few of the tragedies putting the issue of gun violence in the spotlight again.

According to the New York Police Department, shooting incidents increased by more than 45% in January of this year compared to last year. In 2021, 200 more guns were taken off the streets than in the year before.

Getting ghost guns off the street, like the one that killed NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora while they were responding to a domestic dispute, is one key initiative the Justice Department is announcing Thursday, as well as shutting down the iron pipeline of illegally trafficked guns flowing into the Northeast.

A college student was accused of that just last month after selling 73 firearms they had brought from Tennessee to an undercover officer in New York City.

Biden is also directing U.S. attorney’s offices nationwide to increase resources dedicated to district-specific violent crime strategies, similar to one Adams is implementing in his city.

When the president is done at NYPD headquarters, the plan is for him and his entourage to tour New York City public schools to talk about community violence intervention with local leaders there.