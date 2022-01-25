Bill would allow West Virginians to make liquor at home

two men clinking glasses of whiskey drink alcohol beverage together at counter in the pub

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers are considering a proposal that would allow people to make liquor at home for themselves and for family members.

According to West Virginia state law, it is already legal for people to make beer and wine at home.

House Bill 2972 would allow people over the age of 21 to make up to 50 gallons of liquor at home in a year. If there are two or more people over 21 living in a household, families can make up to 100 gallons of liquor per year.

The proposal bans the sale of any liquor made at home. It passed the West Virginia House of Delegates on Monday and is now headed to the state Senate. A similar piece of legislation was introduced last year during the state’s legislative session, but it failed. It passed the House but stalled in the Senate.