MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A body pulled from the Hudson River Saturday morning has been identified as 11-year-old Alfa Barrie, his family told PIX11 News.

The NYPD Harbor Unit responded to a call regarding a body floating in the Hudson River near 102nd Street and Riverside Drive around 6:50 a.m., according to police. Barrie was last seen more than a week ago in Harlem with a friend, Garrett Warren.

The body of 13-year-old Warren was found in the Harlem River on Thursday. The NYPD sent its scuba team into the river and secured a crime scene near the Madison Avenue Bridge after the body was found, according to multiple sources and video captured by AIR11. Police later asked to speak to Warren’s family at an NYPD precinct, where they were given the tragic news.

Hours after Barrie’s body was recovered from the water on Saturday, the medical examiner announced that Warren died of accidental drowning. The medical examiner did not identify Barrie by name but said the most recent “decedent” would be examined Sunday.

Both boys were last seen together at a fish market near 145th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem on May 12. NYPD divers, boats, and drones were going in and over the Harlem River in search of Barrie on Friday.

“We are asking for everyone to keep us in their prayers,” Barrie’s uncle, Ahmadou Diallo, said on Friday.

Barrie’s school released a statement Saturday after learning of his death.

“We are devastated to learn that Alfa Ousmane Barrie is no longer with us. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and the community that is grieving for him. Alfa was a sixth-grader at Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School, where he stood out as a funny, bright, witty, inquisitive and brave child,” said Natasha Trivers, CEO of Democracy Prep Public Schools. “He will be sorely missed by his teachers and fellow students. We also stand in solidarity with the family of Alfa’s friend, Garrett Warren. While he was not a student, we understand that this is a difficult time for his community as well and share our prayers with them.”

Family and friends of Warren set up a memorial to remember his life. Those who knew Warren called him “Man Man” because of his build.