Body of missing firefighter found day after New York assisted living home blaze

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — The search for a missing firefighter trapped in a massive blaze at a suburban New York assisted living home ended early Wednesday, when his body was recovered nearly 24 hours after the fire broke out, officials said.

“Early this morning the recovery efforts were successful and the body of a fallen firefighter, a hero for all, was recovered and removed with great solemnity by his fellow brothers and sisters in the fire and emergency services,” Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann wrote in a Facebook post.

The firefighter, who has yet to be formally identified, was first announced as missing Tuesday morning after the fire ripped through the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, NewsNation affiliate WPIX reported. One resident died in the blaze.

It took more than six hours to get the fire under control, and even then, firefighters spent most of the day Tuesday battling hot spots among the search for one of their own.

The rescue was hampered by the intensity of the smoldering wreckage. Officials searched into the night for the missing firefighter, who was last heard from when he was trapped in the flames.

“This is an extraordinarily difficult time for the fire services within Rockland County,” Hoehmann wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the bravest and the fellow firefighters of Spring Valley who lost a brother.”

Rabbi Yisroel Kahan, a Rockland County official, tweeted video of an overnight procession reportedly showing the “somber moment” the missing firefighter’s remains were escorted by fellow emergency responders to the medical examiner’s office.

Officials planned a briefing for later Wednesday.

Two other firefighters and about 20 residents were taken to hospitals, some with serious injuries, officials said.

The home, which is located about 30 miles north of New York City, housed 112 residents, according to its operator.

All of the residents of the senior home have since been accounted for and placed in neighboring facilities.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains underway.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WPIX contributed to this report.