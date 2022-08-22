Bomb threat at courthouse leads to arrest in West Virginia

(NewsNation) — A man is in custody after police in West Virginia safely detonated a potential explosive device that was found inside a federal courthouse Monday morning.

Multiple buildings in downtown Bluefield were evacuated while police investigated the alleged bomb threat, NewsNation affiliate WVNS reported. One suspect, 50-year-old James D. Fowler, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a hoax bomb, one count of false reports concerning bombs, and two counts of threats of terroristic acts.

Police say Fowler walked into the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building shortly before 9 a.m. carrying a black bag containing what he claimed to be a bomb. State police responded to the scene and used a small explosion to dismantle the device.

A second potential bomb was also found at a church, but police determined it was not a legitimate explosive, WVNS reported.