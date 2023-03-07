Boston subway commuter nearly hit by falling ceiling panel

(NewsNation) — A commuter traveling on the Boston-area transit system experienced a close call last week when a ceiling tile nearly fell right on top of her.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority shared footage of the March 1 incident, in which a woman at the Harvard station in Cambridge is walking toward a set of a stairs to exit the station. Suddenly, a ceiling panel drops from about 10 feet, crashing right in front of the woman.

The rider, identified as Cianna Navarro, told WBTS-TV she was in a “state of shock” after it happened.

“To look back at the footage and see how close it was to potentially falling one me was hard to see,” she said. “I couldn’t really wrap my head around everything until I left the train station and I stopped and went to the sidewalk and just stood there to gather myself.”

MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said in a news conference the panel, weighing about 20-25 pounds, fell due to corrosion.

The agency removed about 10 other panels at Harvard station, which has a total of about 400 or 500 such panels, Gonneville said. The panels are merely for aesthetics and do not contribute to the structural integrity of stations.

“The panel failure is a most recent example of the work we have ahead of us to bring the system back into a state of good repair and provide our riders with the service that they deserve,” Gonneville said.

The MBTA is going to conduct an audit of panels installed in all stations.

Navarro said she knows how lucky she is and called on the transit authority to prioritize rider safety.

“It’s a scary situation for anyone but I’m glad I can look back and be grateful that it wasn’t worst-case scenario,” she told WBTS-TV. “I am thankful physically nothing happened to be me but I also acknowledge that something like this shouldn’t have to happen for them to investigate and make sure that the people of Boston are safe taking their public transportation.”