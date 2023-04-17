Boston Marathon survivor releases poetry collection about healing

BOSTON (NewsNation) — A Boston Marathon survivor released a collection of poems on Saturday, which marked the 10th anniversary of the attack.

In the collection, Meghan Zipin captured the emotions she felt from experiencing the attacks and her journey toward healing.

Three people were killed and hundreds injured in the bombings on April 15, 2013. During Saturday, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the finish line in remembrance of those who were killed. On Monday, nearly 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries competed in the 127th Boston Marathon.

Zipin said writing the poems began as notes she took on her cell phone over about six or seven years about how she was feeling during the bombings and in journaling prompts.

In the last couple of years, Zipin started to use her notes as poetry prompts, or journal prompts, when she started writing the collection with some reflection.

“I’m not sure it’s been cathartic, but it definitely has been, I think, validating of the experience that I’ve had, my family’s had and the growth that kind of comes from it,” Zipin said.

Zipin said she can only speak for herself when it comes to what has helped with healing physically and mentally since the attack.

She said that therapy has been incredibly helpful for her, as well as medication. But what has also helped her tremendously is yoga.

“Yoga has been something that has kind of helped fill in what running was for me,” Zipin said.

She also said connecting with people who have experienced similar traumatic events has helped her heal, especially since she feels seen when people can relate on a certain level.

Zipin’s poetry collection, “First Light,” is available for purchase at Barnes & Noble, local and independent bookstores as well as Amazon.