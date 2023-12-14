Boston mayor criticized for holiday party for ‘electeds of color’

BOSTON (NewsNation) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is defending a holiday party for elected officials of color after an invitation was accidentally sent to all City Council members instead of the intended six.

The email was rescinded within about 15 minutes. Wu admitted that the email was not meant for the larger group.

She did not apologize Wednesday when questioned by reporters and did not cancel the party but did reiterate the email was only intended for a small group of the city council. Wu said it was an honest mistake by her team.

Councilman Frank Baker said he was not offended by the email or the party.

“I don’t really get offended too easily. To offend me, you’re going to have to do much more than not invite me to a party,” he was quoted in the Boston Herald.

Some social media users found the party to be a double standard and questioned if the backlash would have been worse if a white mayor did it.

NewsNation has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.