Bowler scrambled to hide during Maine shooting

A woman is hugged by a man at a reunification center at Auburn Middle School, in Auburn, Maine, after shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP)

(NewsNation) — A bowling alley hosting a youth bowling league and a restaurant hosting industry night for food service professionals were the sites of two shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that have left at least 18 people dead and 13 injured.

The shooting at Just-in-Time Recreation happened first, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

One bowler, identified only as Brandon, slid down a lane and hid on top of equipment to escape the shooter. Prior to the shooting, he said it was just a normal night at the bowling alley.

“There was a loud pop, I thought it was a balloon,” he said. “As soon as I turned, I saw it was not a balloon, and I just booked it.”

Brandon said he heard at least ten shots initially, but once he got up on the equipment, where he hid until police arrived, it was too noisy to determine how many shots were fired.

Attempting to explain what happened, Brandon struggled to describe exactly what it was like in the bowling alley. He estimated the shooter was around 15 feet from him when he began shooting.

“I don’t think you’re supposed to see that in real life,” he said.

Maine State Police Col. William Ross said seven people were killed at the bowling alley; six men and one woman. Another eight victims were killed at the bar, and three died in the hospital. Eight of the victims have been identified so far, but their names have not been released yet to the public.

Central Maine Hospital received 15 patients during a 45-minute period, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Alexander. Eight of those are still hospitalized, three of them in critical condition. Two were transferred to other hospitals, and two were released. He did not comment on the age or gender of the patients.

A manhunt is underway for Robert Card, who police have identified as a suspect in the shooting. Card, a U.S. Army reservist, had reportedly experienced symptoms of mental illness prior to the shooting, and a bulletin given to law enforcement said he had been committed for two weeks earlier in the year.

Police have warned Card is armed and considered extremely dangerous. Anyone with information on Card’s location or the shootings should call (202) 213-9526 or (207) 509-9002.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.