Police are still searching for a 13-year-old boy after he jumped into the East River on Friday, according to the NYPD. (Credit: PIX11)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police on Monday were still searching for a 13-year-old boy after he jumped into the East River on Friday, according to the NYPD.

The teen jumped into the water at East 6th Street and East River Park, police said. Witnesses at the scene claim the boy never resurfaced.

An NYPD rescue mission of helicopters, boats and divers searched for the boy through Sunday evening.

Police have not revealed why the boy might’ve jumped into the river.