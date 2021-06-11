Boy fell from window, attacked by dogs in New Jersey

ELIZABETH, N.J. (WPIX) — A 3-year-old boy New Jersey boy fell from a window at his home and was attacked by dogs in the backyard, officials said Thursday.
He suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Latest News
- Puerto Rico probes fire that left 900K clients without power
- Vin Diesel says ‘Fast and Furious’ saga planning an ending
- R. Kelly seeks to shake up defense team ahead of NYC trial
- Law enforcement struggles to recruit since killing of Floyd
- Voila! Just like that, app turns your photo into a cartoon
An investigation found the dogs, which belonged to the victim’s family, were in the fenced yard when the boy fell through the screen door of the South 5th Street window of the Elizabeth home around 5:25 p.m., officials said. A local animal organization secured the dogs.
Local authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances around the boy’s death. Elizabeth health officials ordered the dogs removed from the home. Their status is currently unknown.
Officials have not filed any criminal charges.