Boy fell from window, attacked by dogs in New Jersey

ELIZABETH, N.J. (WPIX) — A 3-year-old boy New Jersey boy fell from a window at his home and was attacked by dogs in the backyard, officials said Thursday.

He suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An investigation found the dogs, which belonged to the victim’s family, were in the fenced yard when the boy fell through the screen door of the South 5th Street window of the Elizabeth home around 5:25 p.m., officials said. A local animal organization secured the dogs.

Local authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances around the boy’s death. Elizabeth health officials ordered the dogs removed from the home. Their status is currently unknown.

Officials have not filed any criminal charges.