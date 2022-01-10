NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Dozens were still hospitalized Monday after smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in a New York City high-rise building, the city’s deadliest fire in three decades. Nineteen people, including nine children, died in the blaze.

As many as 13 people were in critical condition after Sunday’s fire in the Bronx. Investigators determined that a malfunctioning electric space heater, plugged in to give extra heat on a cold morning, started the fire in the 19-story building.

The flames damaged only a small part of the building, but smoke escaped through the apartment’s open door and turned stairwells — the only method of flight in a building too tall for fire escapes — into dark, ash-choked horrors.

Emergency personnel perform CPR on a fire victim during a high rise fire on East 181 Street, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Lloyd Mitchell)

Emergency personnel respond to a high rise fire at 333 East 181 Street, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Lloyd Mitchell)

Broken windows are seen at the burned apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

A ladder leads up to a window after a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

A woman watches from a window at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Staffs cleans the floor at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference outside an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference outside an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference outside an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Investigators are seen at an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

FDNY commissioner Daniel A. Nigro, middle, speaks during a a news conference outside an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams listens during a news conference outside an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Ladders are seen erected beside the apartment building where a fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Firefighters work outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Emergency personnel use a manual resuscitator on a fire victim during a high rise fire on East 181 Street, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Lloyd Mitchell)

Some people could not escape because of the volume of smoke, said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. Others became incapacitated as they tried to get out. Firefighters found victims on every floor, many in cardiac and respiratory arrest, said Nigro.

Limp children were seen being given oxygen after they were carried out. Some who fled had faces covered in soot.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said an investigation was underway to determine how the fire spread and whether anything could have been done to prevent or contain the blaze.

The building is equipped with smoke alarms, but several residents said they initially ignored them because alarms were so common in the 120-unit building.

Large, new apartment buildings in the city are required to have sprinkler systems and interior doors that swing shut automatically to contain smoke and deprive fires of oxygen, but those rules don’t apply to thousands of the city’s older buildings.

Building resident Sandra Clayton grabbed her dog Mocha and ran for her life when she saw the hallway fill with smoke and heard people screaming, “Get out! Get out!”

Clayton, 61, said she groped her way down a darkened stairway, clutching Mocha. The smoke was so black she couldn’t see, but she could hear neighbors wailing and crying nearby.

“I just ran down the steps as much as I could but people was falling all over me, screaming,” Clayton recounted from a hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation.

In the commotion, her dog slipped from her grasp and was later found dead in the stairwell.

The fire was New York City’s deadliest since 1990, when 87 people died in an arson at the Happy Land social club, also in the Bronx. The borough was also home to a deadly apartment building fire in 2017 that killed 13 people and a 2007 fire, also started by a space heater, that killed nine.

The fire in the Bronx comes just days after a large fire tore through a converted rowhouse in Philadelphia, killing 12 people, including eight children. The Associated Press reported the fire was the deadliest single fire in Philadelphia in at least a century.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WPIX contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.