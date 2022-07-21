Bronx school bus overturns, injures dozens

(NewsNation) — At least 36 people are injured after a yellow school bus overturned on an exit ramp in New York City Thursday morning.

The bus flipped onto its side before 6 a.m. local time near Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx. 33 of the 36 people had minor injuries, while three were said to be in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

Police said that the bus passengers were affiliated with the same company, though they did not specify the company.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

NewsNation affilate WPIX contributed to this report.