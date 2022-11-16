(NewsNation) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged 32 alleged gang members from rival gangs in connection with 19 shootings that resulted in “14 victims, including two who died as a result of their injuries.”

According to Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, innocent bystanders, including a 3-year-old girl who was leaving day care, were wounded in the incidents.

The two rival Brownsville-based gangs are known as WOOO and CHOO. The violence between the two gangs, which operated in neighboring public housing developments, began in the summer of 2020 with the killing of a WOOO member, according to The New York Times, which cited prosecutors.

Their rivalry and proximity led to “consistent and frequent violence,” officials said.

Gonzalez announced charges in four indictments, including conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to possess weapons, and other related charges.

Citing the DA’s office, NewsNation affiliate PIX11 reported there are 106 total charges being filed against 13 alleged WOOO members and 19 alleged CHOO members.

“My office will never allow this type of criminal activity to go unimpeded,” Gonzalez tweeted.

More than 150 officers met before dawn, PIX11 reported, and donned protective gear to make the arrests.