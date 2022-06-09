BAYONNE, N.J. (NewsNation) — Authorities are searching for answers after two brothers drowned in a swimming pool at a northern New Jersey school Wednesday night.

The brothers, 16 and 19, were swimming at the Lincoln Community School Pool when they somehow became distressed in the deep end of the pool at around 8:30 p.m., according to witnesses and the three lifeguards on duty.

Officers arrived at the scene and assisted the lifeguards with life-saving measures; firefighters and EMTs followed suit.

After unsuccessful efforts to revive them, the victims were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The pool is home to the Bayonne High School swim team. However, it’s unclear if the brothers were members or if this was an open swim, which took place until 9 p.m.

One of the brothers was a recent graduate and the other was a junior, according to the superintendent of schools, who sent out a letter to parents overnight.

Police said that a younger sibling was present at the pool but was not involved in the drowning and was not in distress.

Crisis counselors are expected to be at city schools on Thursday to help fellow students with the grief they may be dealing with.

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis mourned the deaths of the brothers.

“The City of Bayonne is in mourning as we learn of the passing of two teenage brothers,” Davis wrote in a Facebook post. “I ask that we all respect the privacy of the family, as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy. We all pray for comfort for our neighbors.”

The pool has been closed until further notice. An investigation is ongoing; police haven’t released the names of the victims.

WPIX contributed to this report.