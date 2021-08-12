Brown University ordered to pay $684K to students denied readmission after mental health leave

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (NewsNation Now) — The Department of Justice took a big step toward protecting rights for students seeking mental health treatment by reaching a settlement with Brown University this week.

The settlement affirms that students with mental health issues must be given equal access to higher education.

The DOJ found that the university violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by not allowing students who took mental health leaves to return to campus, despite being cleared by their doctors and meeting the requirements.

A DOJ investigation found dozens of undergraduates were denied readmission between 2012 and 2017.

Brown’s settlement requires the university to change its medical leave policies. The university was also ordered to pay more than $680,000 to the students it denied readmission.

The institution also agreed to give ADA training to all staff members involved with mental health leave.

A study from the National Alliance on Mental Illness found 1 in 5 college students faces mental health issues.