(NewsNation) — As America is grappling with acts of crime by young offenders that have gone viral, Buffalo, New York, and Erie County authorities are taking a hard look at what’s called “co-mingling” — where 18, 19, and 20-year-olds are allowed inside bars and nightclubs, despite being under the legal drinking age.

For years, businesses like bars and entertainment venues in the Chippewa district of Buffalo, New York, had to apply for permits to allow co-mingling after 10 p.m. at night.

But some in the county government and Erie communities believe that practice opens up space for trouble and want these activities to be restricted.

One Erie County lawmaker has proposed a moratorium on co-mingling events, citing a shooting at a Buffalo club earlier this year. Other residents have complained about altercations along Chippewa, but it’s not immediately clear how much of it is related to co-mingling.

Michael Schmand, the executive director of Buffalo Place, a downtown business improvement organization, said that his board of directors wants to see co-mingling end at 10 p.m.

“The belief is nothing good happens in a downtown at 4 o’clock in the morning,” he said.

Buffalo City Council President Darius Pridgen sees it differently. He argued that young people should have the right to enjoy these events just like anyone else.

“Eighteen, 19, and 20-year-olds are voters, too. At the end of the day, an 18-year-old can go and serve our country, and I’m a veteran and I was there at 19. And I think… cities as they grow and they change they have to manage that change in a way that does not exclude someone, or prejudice against a group of people because of their age,” he said.

He also argued the current system allows the city to watch young people in a central location.

“We’re a college town, we have a few colleges here… The good thing about having oversight is that when these bars or venues apply there’s a method in which you know if you can drink you get an armband, if you can’t, you get a big X on your hand that does not come off that night,” he said.

Schmand was not moved by this argument.

“We know what is taking place when we have co-mingling Schmand said. “We know it puts a strain on the Buffalo police department in downtown Buffalo. They have to bring in extra officers to make sure that nobody’s being injured. It’s a cost to the citizens of the city of Buffalo.”

Jacob Piorkorksi represents two local area businesses, Bottoms Up and Venu. He acknowledged that there have been youth disturbances, but argued the problem is largely what happens outside the businesses.

“Last summer there was a lot of people who would come downtown and not patronize any of the establishments, but they would set up in the parking lot, 100 kids, 200 kids, and there would be drinking and dancing,” he said.

He insisted that the businesses take steps to keep minors from drinking alcohol or causing trouble like using different containers for alcohol than other drinks and hiring security who stand on risers that enable them to have good visibility over the bar and dance floor.

The city council is unlikely to further restrict co-mingling, but Schmand and his colleagues may be looking to the state for reform.

“I think it has to go to the next level and we have to talk to our state representatives,” he said, noting that state law allows co-mingling.