At least two shot at high school in Buffalo, New York

(NewsNation Now) — At least two people, including a student, have been shot at a high school Wednesday afternoon in Buffalo, New York, police confirmed to NewsNation affiliate WIVB.

Buffalo police and EMS crews responded to an incident at approximately 3:45 p.m. EST at 1500 Elmwood Ave., the McKinley Vocational High School, according to reports.

It’s unclear if the shooting was inside or outside the school.

The FBI has arrived on the scene with weapons, according to video on social media.

The location of the shooting suspect or suspects is currently unknown.

Medical transports, as well as SWAT and K-9 units, have been requested to the scene.

Local media reports students and staff were in lockdown due to a shooting.

Buffalo State College, located nearby, sent out an alert asking the campus community to shelter in place following the report of an armed person near campus.

McKinley serves about 1,200 students from Grades 9-12.

Check back for details as this story is developing.