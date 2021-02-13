Buffalo protester reacts to decision not to charge officers who fractured his skull

BUFFALO, NY (NewsNation Now) — One day after a grand jury dismissed felony assault charges against two officers, Martin Gugino, who was shoved to the ground during a protest last June, spoke out about the incident.

“You shouldn’t injure people. You just arrest them. What’s the problem with arresting them, that would’ve been normal.” MARTIN GUGINO, INJURED PROTESTER

Martin Gugino told NewsNation affiliate WIVB he doesn’t want to make the issue about him as much as it should be about whether protesters like him should’ve been allowed under first amendment rights to stay protesting in front of City Hall last June.

“I was standing up and going towards them because they had their batons out and I’ve seen that particular group before this, I saw them at ICE protests in July and I’ve talked to them and they’re very nice people, so I was quite surprised to end up unconscious in the hospital,” said Gugino.

Two Buffalo police officers are still suspended for now even after a grand jury cleared them a felony assault charges yesterday.

“ It’s absolutely vindication. I think every police officer in Erie County breathed a sigh of relief at that finding.” JOHN EVANS, PRESIDENT, BUFFALO POLICE BENEVOLENT ASSOCIATION

Police union president John Evans says the emergency response team members were simply following orders from superiors to clear the square eight minutes after a curfew took affect.

“From the officers’ standpoint, clear the square means clear the square of all occupants,” Evans added.