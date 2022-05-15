Buffalo shooting: Shoppers, guard among 10 dead

(NewsNation) — Shoppers and a retired police officer working as a security guard were among the 10 people shot and killed Saturday at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket by a white teenager who authorities say was motivated by racial hatred.

According to authorities, 11 Black people and two white people were shot when a gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera entered a Tops Friendly Market with a rifle and opened fire.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, is in custody after surrendering to authorities, police said.

Gendron was charged with one count of first-degree murder and arraigned in court Saturday.

Among the dead was security guard Aaron Salter — a retired Buffalo police officer — who fired multiple shots at Gendron, according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

The gunman was wearing body armor and the shots from the security guard had no effect, according to Gramaglia. Gendron then killed Salter, before hunting more victims.

Also among the dead was Ruth Whitfield, the 86-year-old mother of a retired Buffalo fire commissioner.

“My mother was a mother to the motherless. She was a blessing to all of us,” former Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield told the Buffalo News.

Katherine Massey, who had gone to the store to pick up some groceries, also was killed, according to the newspaper.

A spokesperson for Erie County Medical Center confirmed Sunday that two of the three survivors from the shooting have been discharged. The spokesperson for ECMC said the third person is in stable condition.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the shooting a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime.”

The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood about 3 miles north of downtown Buffalo. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said there was evidence that indicates the suspect was acting out of racial animosity but Flynn did not specify what that evidence entailed.

President Joe Biden late Saturday called for an end to “hate-fueled domestic terrorism,” saying in a statement that acts of domestic terrorism are “antithetical” to U.S. values.

“Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbor,” he wrote. “We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism.”

Officials said the rifle Gendron used in the attack was purchased legally but the magazines he used for ammunition were not allowed to be sold in New York.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, on Sunday said “wild access to guns” and “unfettered sharing of hate information” online is “a lethal combination”

Hochul, during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” said national laws are needed to curb gun access and the online sharing of hate information in the U.S.

“We are dealing with it on the gun side but also on the social media side and the combination of the wild access to guns, unfettered, we need national laws to deal with this, as well as the unfettered sharing of hate information on the internet, that is a lethal combination,” Hochul said. “We saw that on display here just hours ago yesterday.”

The mass shooting further unsettled a nation wracked with racial tensions, gun violence and a spate of hate crimes. A day before, Dallas police had said they were investigating shootings in the city’s Koreatown as hate crimes. The Buffalo attack came just a month after a shooting on a Brooklyn subway wounded 10 and just over a year after 10 were killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket.

Bishop Perry Davis, the founder of the Stop Violence Foundation in Buffalo, said on NewsNation “Prime” said this shooting was a “shock” to the community.

“We’ve been praying for a safe summer and hoping we wouldn’t have any incidents like this,” Davis said. “But this is quite a shock to our community, to the whole city and to Western New York.”

Davis said the fact police believe the crime was racially motivated won’t change the way the deaths impact families. He is asking the community to stay calm so the situation does not escalate.

“To me, it doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, if you’re killing people, that’s a loss,” Davis said. “People are losing people and it’s going to hurt just the same. It don’t matter what color the person is that did it, it’s still going to hurt.”

Buffalo is a “resilient” city he said. An incident like this will bring the community closer together, he believes.

The Hill and the Associated Press contributed to this report.