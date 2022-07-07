Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect due in court

Attorney General Merrick Garland. visits the Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the site of a May 14 mass shooting in which 10 Black people were killed. Garland was in Buffalo to announce federal hate crime charges against the 18-year-old shooter, Payton Gendron. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

(NewsNation) — Payton Gendron, the man accused of killing 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what officials say was a “racially motivated” shooting, is scheduled to be in court Thursday afternoon.

The self-proclaimed white supremacist will face Judge Susan Egan for a scheduled pre-trial conference in Erie County after pleading not guilty to 25 charges.

These charges include domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of murder in the first degree, 10 counts of murder as a hate crime in the second degree, 3 counts of attempted murder in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a press conference last month that Gendron, 18, is the first person ever charged under New York State’s novel domestic terrorism motivated by hate law.

Signed into law in April 2020, the statute is a relatively new feature of law in New York and the first suite of such laws in the nation.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice also charged Gendron with 26 counts of hate crimes and a firearms offense.

The death penalty is on the table if Gendron is convicted.

Cameras and recording devices are prohibited during Thursday’s proceedings.