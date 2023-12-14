Bull on train tracks near Newark Penn Station causes major delays: NJ TRANSIT

A bull is on the loose on train tracks near Newark Penn Station, causing delays to Penn Station, according to NJ TRANSIT. (Credit: NJ TRANSIT)

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A bull that was spotted running on train tracks near Newark Penn Station Thursday afternoon has been taken in by an animal sanctuary.

NJ TRANSIT posted a photo of the bull to its X account at 11 a.m. and warned of delays of up to 45 minutes due to the incident. Normal service has since resumed.

“NJ TRANSIT rail service is operating on or close to schedule with residual delays to trains already en route between Newark Penn Station and Penn Station New York, following earlier police activity near Newark Penn Station,” the agency wrote on its website.

Police responded to Frelinghuysen Avenue near Victoria Street following a report of a bull on the loose behind a building around 10:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

Video recorded by commuters at Newark Penn Station shows the bull trotting down the tracks.

Members of the Newark Police Emergency Services Unit helped the Port Authority Police Department contain the bull inside a fenced lot. No injuries were reported during the incident.

A representative from Skylands Animal Sanctuary told PIX11 News the bull was tranquilized and they would be caring for the animal.

Here’s the bull that made a run for it along #train tracks #Newark On way to Skylands Animal Sanctuary, medical attention, & greener pastures. #Transit service is back #PennStation @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/1U00wmwTb4 — Greg Mocker (@gregmocker) December 14, 2023

PATH service between Newark and the World Trade Center was briefly suspended but has since resumed with delays. Amtrak service was also briefly impacted but has since been restored.