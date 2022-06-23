(NewsNation) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams ordered the bulldozing of dozens of illegal dirtbikes and ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) at an event in Brooklyn this week.

Waving a checkered flag, Adams gave a massive bulldozer the green light to destroy more than 100 illegal motorcycles, ATVs and dirt bikes that had been confiscated by the New York Police Department.

So far this year, 2,000 illegal vehicles have been impounded by the NYPD. That’s about 88% more than last year.

Dirt bikes and ATVs, made for charging down unpaved roads, are not legal on New York City streets.

“Dirt bikes and ATVs are not only a nuisance and an annoyance to us, but they are extremely dangerous,” Adams said. “The NYPD heard the call and they did a herculean task to get rid of these loud, intimidating and dangerous and illegal dirt bikes and ATVs that are on our street.”

Adams said he’s going to have the metal from the destroyed vehicles recycled.

The city is now asking the state legislature to implement stricter requirements for ATV retailers, including proof of insurance and registration, before people can actually purchase the bike.