Bundles of joy! Nurses dress newborns as Christmas gifts at Pennsylvania hospital

PITTSBURGH (NewsNation Now) — A Pennsylvania hospital decided to “wrap up” the year in an adorable way by dressing newborn babies in Christmas costumes.

The UPMC Magee-Women’s hospital dressed the newborns up as Christmas presents. The swaddles with bows and matching hats were made by the infants by Caitlin Pechin, a nurse at the hospital.

Credit: UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital via Storyful

“UPMC Magee’s tradition of dressing newborns in festive outfits brings some much-needed smiles this holiday season,” Heather Ambrose, the hospital’s director of nursing, said.

“While so many aspects of life have changed this year, one that remains constant is the excitement of bringing a baby into the world. We are thrilled to celebrate our UPMC Magee babies, who bring so much joy and happiness, during a trying year,” she said.