(NewsNation) — Police in New Jersey are responding to an accident on the New Jersey turnpike, in which they say at least one person has been killed and multiple are injured after a bus flipped on its side.

New Jersey State Police said on Twitter the crash happened near the Thomas Edison service area ramp and the ramp and outer roadway are closed for an investigation.

Crews respond to a deadly bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike. Courtesy of Gary Lee Fortner.

