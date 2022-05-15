People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

(NewsNation) — One business has decided to lend a hand to members of the Buffalo community in times of tragedy.

NewsNation affiliate WIVB reports that West Herr Automotive Group is donating $300,000 to help families impacted by the supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York.

The company said the money will be distributed through People Inc. and is intended to be used for grief counseling and related expenses.

“All of us at West Herr are truly heartbroken by the senseless act of violence that took place yesterday in the City of Buffalo,” West Herr told NewsNation affiliate WIVB.

“We offer our heartfelt prayers to all the families impacted and we hope in some small way that this support will help them through the grieving process.”

Investigators say 10 people were shot and killed after a white teenager identified as Payton Gendron went into the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday with a rifle and opened fire while livestreaming with a helmet camera.

A total of 11 Black people and two white people were shot in the act, which authorities say was motivated by racial hatred.

The shooting sent shockwaves through the predominately Black Neighborhood north of downtown Buffalo.

Gendron is in custody after surrendering to authorities. So far, he has been charged with first-degree murder. He was arraigned Saturday.