Buttigieg pledges ‘full support’ to rebuilding I-95

PHILADELPHIA (NewsNation) — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg addressed the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia on Monday morning at an Engineering Conference, calling the collapse a “cruel reminder” of the importance of infrastructure.

Buttigieg pledged full federal support to the city to rebuild the section of the interstate where it had collapsed.

“The entire region affected by this will have the full support of the United States Department of Transportation on this for as long as it takes to get that restored to normal and I appreciate in advance all of the hard work that’s going to go into responding to the impacts of that,” he said.

It is unknown how long it will take to rebuild the section, but city officials said it could take months to complete the construction.

In a press conference, city leaders declined to comment on the identity of the driver or the name of the trucking company. They did confirm the accident occurred when a tanker truck carrying gasoline lost control navigating a curve on an exit, catching fire and compromising the structural integrity of the bridge. State police did say they were viewing the case as a crash investigation rather than a criminal one.

Officials also confirmed demolition on the bridge would begin on Monday, though designs to replace it and re-route traffic during the process were not finished.

When questioned on fatalities, city leaders deferred to the medical examiner’s office for more information.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an emergency declaration on Monday, freeing up funds to help with the collapse cleanup. The declaration immediately made $7 million of state funds available for reconstruction.

The northbound I-95 lanes partially collapsed early Sunday morning after a tanker truck crashed and caught fire under the highway. The southbound I-95 lanes were “compromised” due to heat from the fire. Both are expected to remain closed until a new structure is complete.

Members of the National Transportation Safety Bureau (NTSB) will conduct an investigation to determine why the tanker truck caught fire.