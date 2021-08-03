Can Cuomo be charged? A former prosecutor explains why it might be difficult.

(NewsNation Now) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under fire from every political direction after a report from the state attorney general found he sexually harassed multiple women. While Democrats from the state assembly to the White House are calling for him to resign, at least one Republican is calling for him to be jailed.

“No one is above the law and today justice must be served. Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately,” Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said in a statement.

For that to happen, Cuomo would need to be charged. Former prosecutor Robert Schalk said Attorney General Latitia James’ report could lead to misdemeanor charges, but they might hit a snag.

“The only issue that you would have, which wasn’t spelled out that I could see inside of the report, is the statute of limitations for misdemeanors in New York is only two years,” Schalk said. “If these raised to the level of felony offenses, the statute of limitations would be longer to be five years.”

Cuomo has denied inappropriately touching anyone. His legal team released a video claiming his embraces were not a problem.

“I’m sure there are some embraces that were totally innocent,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday. “But apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren’t.”

The Albany district attorney has asked for other alleged victims to come forward.