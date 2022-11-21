1 dead, 16 injured after car crashes into Massachusetts Apple store

FILE – In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

(NewsNation) — A car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts Monday morning, an hour after the store opened for the day, according to local news reports.

The Patriot Ledger reported one person is dead and four critically injured in the incident.

Plymouth County DA Tim Cruz confirmed one fatality and said 16 injured people were transported to area hospitals. An active criminal investigation is in progress.

WCBV5 video showed a large hole in the glass front of the store and number of people being loaded onto stretchers and an area hospital reported they were told to expect between 7 to 10 patients.

Witnesses told the station the driver appeared to be alert after the crash and the vehicle seemed to be moving at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

Local fire and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene, Boston25 reported.

Reporter Blair Miller said on Twitter people could be trapped in the store shortly after the crash.